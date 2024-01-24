Industry
Gift City may witness a jobs boom. Hint: GCCs.
Shayan Ghosh , Shouvik Das 4 min read 24 Jan 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Summary
- MNCs nudged to set up GCCs in Gift City
The central government is keen to have foreign banks and multinational companies (MNCs) in India set up global capability centres (GCCs) at the GIFT City in Gujarat, counting on their ability to generate jobs, three people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less