Gift City may witness a jobs boom. Hint: GCCs.

While GCCs initially grew as cost-effective alternatives to India’s IT services firms, many MNCs now view their India GCCs with increasing seriousness. For instance, on 11 July last year, Mint reported that NatWest’s India facilities house one-third of all its global employees. Punit Sood, head of international hubs at NatWest, said at the time that one of the key reasons for the growth of such hubs was due to rising concerns around confidentiality of data, as well as increasing competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI) and related products.