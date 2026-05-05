Platforms struggle to hire as gig workers favour stable roles

Sowmya RamasubramanianDevina Sengupta
4 min read5 May 2026, 06:03 PM IST
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Gig workers represent 2% of India's total workforce, and are projected to constitute 6.7% of the manpower by FY30, (Reuters)
Summary
These gig workers are no longer attracted by slightly higher pay on another platform, as they look for stable jobs with predictable incomes to cope with the rising living costs. This has pushed up hiring costs by 15-20% this summer season as gig workers prefer fixed-salary jobs.

E-commerce companies and delivery platforms are scrambling to hire workers during peak summer demand but are finding it difficult to fill roles on time, as experienced gig workers increasingly refuse to play ball, recruitment firms said.

These gig workers are no longer attracted by slightly higher pay on another platform, and in some cases even dropping out late in the hiring process, as they look for formal, stable jobs with predictable incomes to cope with rising living costs. This has pushed up hiring costs by 15-20% this summer season as gig workers prefer fixed-salary jobs that pay at least 15,000-20,000 a month - levels that still fall short of their financial needs.

“We are observing signs of a supply-side constraint. Job applications on MyJobee have seen a slight decline compared to last month, while interview attendance and joining conversions have dropped more sharply—indicating a widening gap between demand and actual worker availability. In several cases, candidates are applying but not progressing further, signaling intent without immediate availability,” said Sujay Pidara, founder of blue and grey-collar jobs platform MyJobee.

Also Read | Eco Survey: Gig workers plagued by stress, isolation and burnout

Blue-collar jobs typically involve physical labour, while grey-collar jobs are often a blend of manual and technical skills.

Gig workers find employment across delivery, logistics, warehouse firms and platforms. Unlike the white and blue collared workforce, gig workers can simultaneously be employed by rival firms. They are either hired directly by the company or engaged through third-party agencies, where the hiring firm sources workers on behalf of its clients.

India had a total of 7.7 million gig and platform workers in 2020-21, which is expected to expand to 23.5 million by 2029-30, according to estimates by NITI Aayog. E-commerce employs over 3.7 million gig workers, followed by logistics (1.5 million) and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and manufacturing 1 million each, according to the Economic Survey 2026. Gig workers represent 2% of India's total workforce, and are projected to constitute 6.7% of the manpower by FY30, contributing 2.35 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP), the Survey noted.

State elections last month also tightened gig worker supply, as many returned to their hometowns to cast their votes. Their unavailability comes at a time when India is expected to have one of the hottest summers ever recorded-which is also turning away many of the workers.

Minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers are different in different states. In Delhi, for instance, the minimum monthly wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers are 18,456, 20,371, and 22,411, respectively. Typically, a gig worker can earn 15,000 -20,000 in a month, which can go up to 30,000-40,000 depending on the work , and the number of deliveries.

“Reduced conversion efficiency—manifested through higher no-shows, lower interview turnout, and increased follow-ups—is pushing up the effective cost per hire…Continued worker unavailability is also beginning to impact day-to-day operations for employers,” Pidara noted.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: Do not burden the gig economy with constraints it may not survive

E-commerce platform Flipkart said its operations take into account seasonal factors to ensure it has sufficient gig workforce to meet customer demand.

”Flipkart leverages a highly integrated supply chain network and delivery workforce across the group, including Flipkart, Minutes, Myntra, and Shopsy, to meet our customer commitments....We also build in flexibility that ensures we are able to accommodate various factors, including seasonal and weather changes, sales events, and shifts in demand influenced by both national and regional festivals," a company spokesperson told Mint.

Zomato (Blinkit included), Swiggy, Amazon India, Delhivery, Shadowfax, which regularly hire gig workers, had yet to respond to Mint’s queries.

Madhav Krishna, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of blue-collar recruitment platform Vahan.ai, said that the likes of Flipkart and Amazon are strengthening their gig workforce. The platform is experiencing “a widespread shortage of workers across the board”.

Summer impact

Summer months, coinciding with school holidays and bumper sale of electronic appliances like air conditioners and coolers, are the second-biggest temporary and gig hiring season for India’s e-commerce, logistics and consumer sectors after the September-December annual festive period.

“As we move into the summer months, the early signs point to an increasingly competitive hiring environment. We anticipate the next couple of months to be extremely intense as companies continue to scale aggressively, and competition within the quick commerce ecosystem heats up further,” said Krishna.

Rival online job search firm Instahyre highlighted that while a fresh set of gig workers are available, those who have a few years of experience are tough to get. “Hiring costs have inched up, but not uniformly. There’s a premium for reliable workers, while entry-level gig rates remain under pressure. Nearly 40% still earn below 15,000 a month. So, the market is splitting: higher pay for quality, stagnation at the base,” said Sarbojit Mallick, co-founder of Instahyre.

Also Read | From streets to screens: How India’s gig economy finds income, and fame, online

The worker shortage is spreading to instant home service providers like Urban Company and Snabbit as well, with these platforms struggling to keep pace with booming demand. While workers are stretched picking up as many as 10 bookings a day, platforms say they are working on ramping up training programmes to speed up formalisation, Mint reported on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the staffing firms that look at temporary and some permanent hiring say the dropouts are also a sign that the gig workers want to move up the value chain. “The experienced workers want to manage warehouses, lead teams etc,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.

Staffing firms do not hire gig workers on their own payrolls, and instead supply workforce to clients at a cost which includes statutory dues, medical benefits, and incentives. Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO of CIEL HR, estimates that companies will incur about a 15% rise in costs compared to last year as they offer higher benefits to attract gig workers. “Competition to bag gig workers will get more fierce if the delivery platforms etc ink pacts with staffing firms”.

About the Authors

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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