Glenmark’s Telma H, Sun Pharma’s Ursocol 300 among 16 drugs termed spurious

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has declared as many as 16 commonly-used medicines as spurious, after they failed the regulator's quality and safety tests.

These include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Telma H, prescribed by doctors to manage blood pressure, and Sun Pharmaceutical’s Ursocol 300 used for gallstones treatment, a drug alert issued by DCGI, and seen by Mint, said.

The other heavily-prescribed medicines that have failed India’s apex drug regulator’s tests include Pulmosil injection used for managing pulmonary arterial hypertension, and Pantocid for gastric issues.

These tests come in the backdrop of some instances of Indian medicines failing quality checks abroad, following which Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) along with state drugs controllers (SDCs) have conducted risk-based inspections of more than 400 premises in the last one year. As a result, over 300 actions like issuance of show-cause notices, stop production order, suspension, cancellation of licences /product licences etc. have been taken by state licensing authorities as per the provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Also Read: India’s top drug regulator cracks the whip on similar sounding brand names Paziva –40, Pantomed –40, Cefixime Oral Suspension IP, Moxymed CV, Frusemide Injection IP 20 mg, Tab Nodosis, Pantoprazole Inj. BP 40 mg ---were listed in 'not of standard quality (NSQ)' by the regulator’s database for the month August.

“Pulmosil, an indication used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, Pantocid used against gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Ursocol 300 mg used for the treatment of gallstones manufactured by Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd have been detected as “spurious”. Popularly used Telma H drug-- manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is used for managing high blood pressure. The drug has been declared spurious by the regulator,” stated the drug alert issued by DCGI.

Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, in a reply to the drug regulator, have said that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug. “The product is purported to be spurious, however, the same is subjected to outcome of investigation,” they said.

However, the spokespersons of both the firms declined to comment on Mint’s query.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

Quality control These poor quality and unsafe medicines have been reported by the drugs inspector, East Zone, CDSCO, that has a mandate to pick samples to ensure that genuine product is available in the market.

Also Read | Drugs licence approval only if you show good manufacturing practices: DCGI During 2022-23, at least 3,053 drugs were found substandard and 424 spurious or adulterated, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel said in Parliament in July.

Earlier in February, the apex drug regulator instructed the states/Union Territories to keep a strong vigilance and surveillance on the quality of drugs available in the market by doing random sampling of the medicines. The initiative helps create a monthly database of spurious and NSQ medicines and keep a check on manufacturers.