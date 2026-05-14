Why global fast-food chains are prepping a fresh serving in India

Bengaluru: India is emerging as one of the most sought-after growth markets for global quick-service restaurant chains, prompting several international brands, which once struggled in the country, to attempt a comeback with revamped playbooks.
The latest entrant is Panda Express, the US-based Asian fast-casual chain, which plans to enter India in 2027 through a partnership with Trimex Foods. It is targeting growing demand for international dining brands and widening popularity of Chinese cuisine among Indian consumers, even as global chains remain cautious about the country’s highly competitive and value-conscious market
“India has become very aspirational with spending power growing up. People are looking for global concepts that have worked well around the world,” Vaibhav Kaushish, chief operating officer at Trimex Foods, told Mint. He said the company identified a gap in the market for an international Chinese fast-casual chain in the ₹300-500 per head price segment.