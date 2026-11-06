Global FMCG majors bet big on India as sales outshine China, Europe

Global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are pinning their hopes on India despite high inflation squeezing local consumers. Executive commentary across the September quarter was overwhelmingly positive, with multiple leaders highlighting India as a standout growth engine.
The Indian market continues to outperform other regions such as China and Europe, driven by double-digit top-line growth, strong volume gains, and rapid distribution expansion. Meanwhile, companies such as Nestle and Colgate highlighted that the China market has remained “challenging”, while Unilever said Europe was “probably the most challenged regions in terms of market growth” in its September-quarter investor call.