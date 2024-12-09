Industry
Global investors see India as key market for private equity investments: Coller Capital report
SummaryNearly two-thirds, or 68%, of respondents see an improving risk to reward balance in India, followed by other Asia Pacific markets, the report said.
Bengaluru: Global investors are increasingly seeing attractive opportunities for private equity (PE) investments in India followed by Japan and South Korea within Asia Pacific private markets, according to an analysis by investment firm Coller Capital.
