New Delhi: Global shipping freight rates, already rocked by the trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump, are expected to become more volatile as the West Asia conflict escalates.

Over the past 7-10 days, since Israel attacked Iran, spot freight rates have increased by about 150% because of a shortage of vessels willing to go near the war-affected region.

Now, with Iran threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz after the US bombed its nuclear facilities, freight rates and premiums may increase further, increasing the landed cost of key supplies such as oil, industry executives and government officials said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a sea passage between Oman and Iran, sees nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments and about one-third of the world’s liquified natural gas passing through it. While only about 2% of global container traffic moves through the region, if transshipment hubs such as the ports in Dubai are impacted, container movement would also become expensive, said an industry expert.

The shipping industry, which plays a major role in global trade, was already fighting a squeezing of trade routes through the Red Sea corridor due to Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

“Close to two-thirds of India’s crude oil and 50% of its LNG imports are through the Strait of Hormuz, and the Red Sea handles 80% of its merchandise trade with Europe," said Darshan Ghodawat, managing director and chief executive, AVA Global Logistics.