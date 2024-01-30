Global textile giants Fortum, Lenzing, H&M, Busana come calling at BharatTex
The participation of these industry leaders underscores India's growing role in the global textile sector, signalling a positive outlook for increased investments in the country's textile industry
New Delhi: Leading international textile companies, including Fortum, Lenzing, H&M, Busana Group, and Hyosung Corp, are set to attend the upcoming global textile event BharatTex beginning 26 February, officials familiar with the matter said.
