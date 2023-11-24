GNSS menace: DGCA unveils action plan for Indian airlines

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator the directorate general of civil aviation, on Friday issued an advisory to Indian airlines about interference with the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in airspace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In September, reports surfaced about Global Positioning System (GPS) spoofing in the Iraq-Iran region from an unknown source, which affected navigational systems of some overflying commercial flights and business jets. In fact, a business jet was reported to have nearly entered Iranian airspace without proper clearance.

This circular comes amid uncertainties due to emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing. It delivers clear guidance to all stakeholders, presenting a roadmap and action plan to tackle the menace of GNSS interference in airspace effectively.

Besides, it highlights growing threats, and identifies specific geographical areas where the incidents have been observed and outlines their potential impact on both aircraft and ground-based systems. Considering the increasing instances of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA had formed an internal panel on 4 October to take stock of the situation, sensitize operators, and start discussions with experts. The circular is based on the panel’s recommendations and International Civil Aviation Organisation’s guidance on it.

The circular is applicable to all Aircraft operators and Air navigation service provider (ANSP) Airports Authority of India.

It establishes roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plan for aircraft operators, pilots, ANSP and air traffic controllers which includes development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment.

It also provides for a mechanism for ANSP to establish a Threat monitoring and Analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments so as to have a robust and immediate threat response.

