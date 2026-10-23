Goa cuts ATF VAT to 7% from 15% effective October 24: Will flight fares drop? All you need to know

The Goa government has reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 15% to 7%, with the new rate taking effect on October 24, 2026. The move, notified on October 23 by the Department of Finance (Revenue and Control), aims to ease fuel costs for airlines operating in the state. It comes at a time when jet fuel prices remain elevated and follows similar cuts by other states.

What exactly has the Goa government changed? Under the Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the state has amended Schedule C. The entry at serial number two now sets a 7% VAT rate on “Aviation Turbine Fuel other than covered by entry (1) above.” The notification, signed by Under Secretary Naresh Gaude, applies to ATF not covered by the preceding entry in the schedule. This represents an eight-percentage-point reduction from the earlier 15% rate.

Notably, VAT on ATF is levied by individual states, so rates differ across India. These differences directly affect the cost of buying fuel at different airports and can influence airlines’ operating expenses.

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Why does this matter for airlines? Aviation turbine fuel is one of the largest cost items for carriers. When a state lowers the tax on ATF, the tax component of fuel purchased at its airports falls. Airlines that refuel in Goa stand to benefit, although the actual savings depend on how much fuel they buy there and the scale of their operations.

IndiGo welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. In a post on X, the airline said: “We sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, @DrPramodPSawant, for the progressive decision to rationalise VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel in the state.”

The airline’s appeal comes against the backdrop of other states having already moved. Delhi reduced ATF VAT from 25% to 7%, and Maharashtra cut it from 18% to 7%.

Will passengers see cheaper tickets to Goa? Not necessarily. Lower fuel costs help airlines, but ticket prices are shaped by many factors. Demand, competition, available seats, airport charges, and other operating expenses all play a role. A reduction in ATF tax does not automatically translate into lower fares for travellers.

For Goa, better air connectivity supports tourism, which is central to the state’s economy. Domestic and international visitors rely heavily on flights. The notification itself does not link the VAT cut to any broader package of tourism or aviation incentives.