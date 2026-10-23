Goa cuts ATF VAT to 7% from 15% effective October 24: Will flight fares drop? All you need to know

The Goa government has reduced Value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 15% to 7%, with the new rate taking effect on October 24, 2026. The move, notified on October 23 by the Department of Finance (Revenue and Control), aims to ease fuel costs for airlines operating in the state. It comes at a time when jet fuel prices remain elevated and follows similar cuts by other states.
Under the Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the state has amended Schedule C. The entry at serial number two now sets a 7% VAT rate on “Aviation Turbine Fuel other than covered by entry (1) above.” The notification, signed by Under Secretary Naresh Gaude, applies to ATF not covered by the preceding entry in the schedule. This represents an eight-percentage-point reduction from the earlier 15% rate.
Notably, VAT on ATF is levied by individual states, so rates differ across India. These differences directly affect the cost of buying fuel at different airports and can influence airlines’ operating expenses.
Aviation turbine fuel is one of the largest cost items for carriers. When a state lowers the tax on ATF, the tax component of fuel purchased at its airports falls. Airlines that refuel in Goa stand to benefit, although the actual savings depend on how much fuel they buy there and the scale of their operations.
IndiGo welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. In a post on X, the airline said: “We sincerely thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, @DrPramodPSawant, for the progressive decision to rationalise VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel in the state.”
The airline’s appeal comes against the backdrop of other states having already moved. Delhi reduced ATF VAT from 25% to 7%, and Maharashtra cut it from 18% to 7%.
Not necessarily. Lower fuel costs help airlines, but ticket prices are shaped by many factors. Demand, competition, available seats, airport charges, and other operating expenses all play a role. A reduction in ATF tax does not automatically translate into lower fares for travellers.
For Goa, better air connectivity supports tourism, which is central to the state’s economy. Domestic and international visitors rely heavily on flights. The notification itself does not link the VAT cut to any broader package of tourism or aviation incentives.
The new 7% rate applies from October 24. Airlines have not yet announced any corresponding changes to fares. Over time, sustained lower fuel costs in more states could ease pressure on carriers and support more affordable travel, especially if other governments follow Goa’s lead. For now, the immediate effect is a lower tax burden on ATF purchased in the state.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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