Living in paradise: The great Goa realty rush
Madhurima Nandy 12 min read 19 Sep 2024, 05:11 PM IST
- For some, Goa is a party paradise with cheap liquor and a bohemian vibe. For others, it’s the perfect beach getaway. Now, property developers—the likes of DLF, The House of Abhinandan Lodha and the Prestige Group—have made a beeline for the coastal state. What gives?
Goa: In August 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Sapna Dickson drove down to Goa with her two cats and three friends. The work-from-anywhere era had begun, and Dickson, an advertising professional, grabbed the first chance to get out of Mumbai, a city she had lived in for two decades. The group leased a four-bedroom bungalow in Parra, a serene village in North Goa district, for a monthly rent of ₹40,000.
