Living in paradise: The great Goa realty rush

Those who own property, however, are laughing all the way to the bank. Just before the 2020 pandemic, Mumbai resident Aditya Bhatia bought a three-bedroom villa at a gated community called ‘Sol Pilerne’ in Pilerne village. He bought it as a second home. What Bhatia didn’t expect was the way the Goa property market would explode after the pandemic. In the last four years, the price of his villa has almost doubled. So, in 2021, he bought two one-BHK apartments in Candolim, a popular beach destination, to rent them out.