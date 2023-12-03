Goa thrives on domestic tourism surge; eyes global market, digital nomad appeal
Summary
- Goa is looking at new international markets and promoting cruise tourism, an untapped sector promising substantial revenue
New Delhi: There is a remarkable rebound in Goa's tourism industry, fuelled by domestic visitors, , said Goa tourism and IT minister Rohan Khaunte in an interview with Mint. The state has welcomed 10 million tourists since March, exceeding its pre-pandemic figures. This represents a potential 30% increase from 8.1 million visitors seen in 2019