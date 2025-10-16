Paradise lost: Is Goa dying as India’s favourite beach escape?
Soumya Gupta 11 min read 16 Oct 2025, 05:08 pm IST
Summary
Beaches, shacks, clubs, and greenery—there’s very little to not love about Goa. Yet, after a massive boom post the pandemic, the state’s tourism sector is seeing excess supply, while its reputation is taking a beating. What went wrong, and how can it be fixed?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai/Goa: Nothing beats the excitement of pulling up the next year’s calendar and charting out long weekends and end-of-year festivities months in advance. But 28-year-old Suyash from Bengaluru, who visits Goa for its beaches and water sports every year, has nixed those plans altogether this year.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story