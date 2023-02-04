NEW DELHI: The Goa Department of Tourism has launched a new helipad service which has been set up in Dauje, Ella, and Old Goa in partnership with a private company, Soaring Aerospace.

The department said it has accepted the proposal for helicopter services to add to the tourism inflows of Goa.

The board said it will typically do 10-minute helicopter joyrides so tourists can have panoramic aerial views at around ₹8,000 per person in famous sightseeing locations like Old Goa churches, Divar island, Chorao island, Atal Setu, Panjim city, Miramar, Coco beach/Nerul bay, Fort Aguada, Sinquerim fort & beach, Calangute beach, Candolim beach, and Baga beach.

It added that tourists can also customise their own heli-tours.

The fleet will comprise of Agusta 119 VT-RNK and it said the aircraft follows DGC and ATC guidelines.

The helipad can be used from the Mopa and Dabolim Airports. In some cases, they can also be transferred to or from North or South Goa hotels and resorts. Also, exclusive city helicopter transfers will be available, viz., Mumbai, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Hubli, etc. The company has an ambitious plan to connect to the Hampi World Heritage Site.

Additionally, the Department of Tourism of the state said it has launched a tourism helpline service.

“These services are being introduced to meet tourists’ interests and will help amplify tourism in Goa, as well as make sure the tourists also get a safe yet joyous experience during their stay in Goa. To develop and strengthen the current infrastructure and give visitors a variety of ways to explore Goa, careful thought and simplifications are needed, the department added in a statement.

According to reports, the state of Goa is expecting its tourist count to reach pre-pandemic levels with about 81 lakh visitors. The state will benefit from the new airport in North Goa which it is expected will provide a boost to it.