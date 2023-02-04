Goa Tourism launches new helipad service in bid to boost tourism
- The department said it has accepted the proposal for helicopter services to add to the tourism inflows of Goa
NEW DELHI: The Goa Department of Tourism has launched a new helipad service which has been set up in Dauje, Ella, and Old Goa in partnership with a private company, Soaring Aerospace.
