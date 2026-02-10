Won't promote Goa as a 'cheap' destination, says state tourism minister
Summary
While two wars killed Goa’s international tourist traffic, the rise of southeast Asian beach destinations is luring away local tourists too. Yet, Goa tourism is optimistic, and it wants to be seen as a luxury destination. 'We wouldn’t want to be Thailand, very simple,’ says its tourism minister.
Mumbai: Even as the debate on the decline of Goa as a tourist destination rages on, the state’s tourism minister is confident of its growth, and says the state is now demonstrably a “luxury" destination.
