Goa witnessing sharp rise in demand for hotels, resorts: Report

Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer for the firm, said, “There is a significant rise in the demand for resorts, hotels, and guest houses on the platform. This augurs well for the tourism industry which has been reeling under the impact of covid for the last two years. As more tourists venture out for a much-needed summer break, we are delighted to have enriched the platform with a wide range of hotels and resorts that would offer tourists a wide range of their needs for a vacation."