Goa witnessing sharp rise in demand for hotels, resorts: Report

NEW DELHI: With schools on summer break, Indians are taking to travelling and looking up hotels and resorts, the demand for which, according to at least one company, has surged a massive 83% across India. Goa is at the forefront of this demand boom, according to internet technology company Just Dial’s Consumer Insights report.
Data suggests that demand for resorts in tier-I cities rose 37% sequentially, and that for hotels 21%, and guest houses 40% during April, Just Dial said citing search data on its website.
The maximum demand in tier-I cities was for resorts that saw a 52% rise in searches vis-à-vis the year-ending holiday season in 2021, that for guest houses rose 87%, and was stable for hotels.
The company said its research methodology was based on search data that its platform received. Overall traffic on its platform in Quarterly Unique Visitors in the March quarter in FY22 stood at 144.8 million users, it added.
Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer for the firm, said, “There is a significant rise in the demand for resorts, hotels, and guest houses on the platform. This augurs well for the tourism industry which has been reeling under the impact of covid for the last two years. As more tourists venture out for a much-needed summer break, we are delighted to have enriched the platform with a wide range of hotels and resorts that would offer tourists a wide range of their needs for a vacation."
Among tier-I cities, Mumbai topped the demand for hotels, resorts, and guest houses. Most of the demand in the financial capital was for resorts as India’s financial capital contributed to 56% of the demand that was generated from Tier-I cities followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mumbai also saw maximum searches for beach resorts and water parks.
Besides Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai saw high demand for hotels, and Delhi and Kolkata for guest houses. Searches for five-star hotels in Delhi stayed slightly ahead of Mumbai while Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top three cities where service apartments were in great demand.
It added that the country’s tier-II cities also saw a significant rise in demand for resorts and guest houses while that for hotels remained stable. Searches for resorts went up 119% and that for guest houses by 105%.
Among tier-II cities, Goa, India’s favourite holiday destination, saw the maximum demand for hotels, clocking a jump of 118% in April, followed by Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. Searches for five-star hotels remained high in Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.
Nagpur topped the demand for resorts among tier-II cities followed by Vadodara, Mangalore, a popular seaside city, and Indore. Goa also saw a 76% rise in demand for resorts making it a sought-after destination during the summer as well. Tirupati saw maximum demand for guest houses among tier-II cities. The temple town contributed to almost 23% of searches generated from the tier-II cities and saw a 150% month-on-month rise in demand in April. Surat, Rajkot, Patna, and Lucknow made up the top five tier-II cities that saw maximum demand for guest houses.