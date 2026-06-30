Godrej Properties strengthens Chennai footprint with 47-acre land purchase

Realty developer Godrej Properties has expanded its presence in Tamil Nadu with the acquisition of a 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai, where it plans to develop a plotted residential project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹500 crore.

The company disclosed the acquisition in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, saying the land was purchased outright. While it did not reveal the deal value, Godrej Properties said the project will primarily comprise residential plots with a developable potential of around 1.2 million square feet. The acquisition adds to the company's expanding project pipeline as it looks to strengthen its presence in key housing markets across the country.

Project details Commenting on the development, Managing Director and CEO Gaurav Pandey said South Chennai is witnessing growing residential demand, driven by improving infrastructure and increasing interest from end-users. He said homebuyers are increasingly opting for well-planned, future-ready communities that offer a better quality of life and long-term value, adding that the acquisition fits into the company's growth strategy for high-potential micro-markets.

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Project details and Chennai expansion The Chennai acquisition comes weeks after Godrej Properties purchased a 23.2-acre land parcel in Greater Noida through a government auction for over ₹500 crore. The company expects the housing project to generate an estimated ₹7,000 crore in revenue.

The latest purchase is part of Godrej Properties' broader expansion plans as it continues to build its land bank to meet demand in the residential market.

According to the exchange filing, the developer acquired 18 land parcels during the 2025-26 financial year, with a combined estimated revenue potential of ₹42,100 crore. It has been adding projects across major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, amid sustained demand for homes from established developers.

The company's sales performance has also remained strong. According to PTI, Godrej Properties recorded sales bookings of ₹34,171 crore in the last financial year, up from ₹29,444 crore in the previous fiscal, making it the country's largest listed real estate developer by sales bookings.