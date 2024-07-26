Gold bondholders winners even after slash in duty
Summary
- Investors whose redemption is due in the first week of August at current rates are still earning over two-fold returns despite finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashing import duty on gold by 9 percentage points to 6% in the budget tabled this Tuesday and the fall in international gold prices.
Mumbai: The 7% fall in 24 carat gold prices over two days since the budget slashed import duty on the precious metal hasn't dented the returns of sovereign gold bond (SGB) investors, with those opting for early redemption this week getting the full price existing prior to the budget.