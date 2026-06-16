Old is still gold in India's jewellery market

Neethi Lisa RojanVaeshnavi Kasthuril
6 min read16 Jun 2026, 01:46 PM IST
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Demand for gold coins and bars has weakened sharply following the import duty hike and calls to reduce gold imports.(Pexels)
Summary
Strong demand for exchange of gold is helping jewellers maintain sales momentum despite weaker volumes and a drop in coin demand. 

Walk through the lanes of Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, one of India's oldest jewellery markets, and one trend is impossible to miss. Small stores prominently advertise: "Old gold exchanged here." The scene is similar in Chennai’s T Nagar.

These stores, which specialise in gold exchange or offer cash for old jewellery, are seeing steadier customer traffic than stores showcasing fresh collections. Buyers are returning as global gold prices ease and ‘adhik maas’, the lunar month traditionally considered inauspicious for weddings and gold purchases, draws to a close.

Indians, the world's second-largest gold customers, are buying gold, but they are changing how they buy it. While jewellery exchanges are rising, demand for coins and bars has weakened.

The shift comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on 10 May to reduce gold purchases to help conserve foreign exchange reserves following a surge in prices amid the West Asia conflict. Three days later, the government raised the effective import tax on gold and silver to 15%, reversing duty cuts announced two years ago.

Also Read | From last resort to retail giant: how gold loan surge reflects a credit shift

“Everything is running on recycled gold,” said Kumar Jain of Mumbai Jewellers Association about jewellery purchases. “Sale of coins and bars has completely stopped,” he added.

Following Modi's call, shares of top retailers dropped up to 10% in a day after the announcement. Since then, however, strong demand for jewellery exchange and aggressive growth targets announced by leading retailers have helped restore investor confidence.

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd have risen around 50% in the last month, compared to a 0.86% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50 as net profit improved in Q4FY26. Shares of Titan Company, which operates brands like Tanishq, rose 3% after it announced plans to double revenue by FY30 from 76,078 crore in FY26. Bluestone’s plans to grow 5x by 2030 also helped its shares climb 14% during this period.

Meanwhile, jewellery showrooms remain busy, but exchange transactions are increasingly driving sales.

“At Jos Alukkas, exchange-led purchases now account for approximately 75% of our business, up from around 60% previously,” said Paul Alukkas, managing director of Jos Alukkas, a major south Indian retail chain

Leading chains have aggressively promoted exchange schemes, offering zero deduction on old gold and, in some cases, full value regardless of the caratage of the original jeweller.

The trend extends across organised retail. An executive with direct knowledge of the matter at Senco Gold & Diamonds said consumers are increasingly monetising existing holdings rather than making fresh purchases. “Around 50% of our sales are now coming through gold exchange,” the executive said, requesting anonymity.

Customers are also taking time before making decisions. “At present, we are seeing customers spend more time evaluating purchases, but conversion among serious buyers remains healthy,” said Supriya Kataria, founder of Maharashtra-based retailer Kumari Fine Jewellery.

In contrast, impulse purchases have fallen sharply. Jain estimated discretionary buying declined at least 25% in May, with wedding-related purchases accounting for most demand.

Organised retailers are also seeing greater interest in lightweight and lower-carat jewellery as consumers seek to keep budgets in check. Alukkas said demand for lower-carat products is largely coming from price-sensitive buyers. Yet adoption remains limited. Senco said 9-carat jewellery accounts for only 7-8% of its inventory and sales, while traders in Zaveri Bazaar said demand remains concentrated in traditional 22-carat products.

Also Read | ETF paradox: how import duties can end up boosting gold demand

Many customers also fear prices will continue to rise in the longer term.

Domestic gold prices have eased in recent weeks alongside international markets, with 24-carat gold falling from 1,62,820 per 10 grams on 13 May to 1,52,890 on 15 June. However, analysts expect strong gains in the future.

J.P. Morgan Global Research projects gold to average $6,000 per ounce by the final quarter of 2026, with prices potentially climbing further to $6,300 per ounce in 2027 compared with around $4,200-$4,300 an ounce currently.

According to the World Gold Council, India's gold demand rose 10% year-on-year to 151 tonnes in the March quarter.

Coins take a hit

Demand for coins and bars has weakened sharply since Modi's appeal. A retailer in Zaveri Bazaar, who declined to be named, said more customers are exchanging gold coins for jewellery or cash.

“Investment demand had fallen when the duty was hiked,” said Surendra Mehta of India Bullion & Jewellers Association. He said that people were hesitant to keep investing at such high rates.

“My aunt purchased gold at around 100,000. She could sell it for about 1,60,000 in just 5-6 months,” said Tanzim Farooqui, a customer at Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, in Mumbai. Farooqui said she has invested in gold coins for several years and redeems them when funds are needed.

India’s gold imports fell by $2.21 billion to $3.42 billion in May 2026, down from $5.63 billion in April 2026, marking a sharp month-on-month decline after the previous spike. However, it is a year-on-year 34% jump. While values are high, volumes are expected to take a major hit.

“Looking at 2026 as a whole, we estimate that combined jewellery and bar and coin demand could decline by around 50-60t, around 10% lower than the previous year due to the impact of the import duty hike,” World Gold Council had said about Indian imports in May.

Wedding season hopes

The slowdown in volumes is expected to increasingly affect organised retailers. “The Indian organised gold jewellery retail sector, comprising jewellery, coins and bars, is expected to see sales volume decline a further 13-15% on-year this fiscal, after an 8% contraction last fiscal, due to high prices of gold and recent policy measures to curb imports of the metal,” said analysts at Crisil Ratings in a note on 22 May.

A recovery in coin sales would not necessarily solve the industry's challenges. While it would boost volumes, it could hurt profitability because coins do not carry making charges, unlike jewellery.

Also Read | This Akshaya Tritiya, Indians shift to lightweight jewellery

Although listed retailers do not disclose sales volumes, management commentary suggests growing pressure on quantity growth. “Customer comes with a particular budget wherein when the prices are low, the volume will be higher. When the prices are high, the volume will be lower,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. in the quarterly analyst call in May. He noted that gold prices have risen 60-70% over the past year, leaving many consumers unable to increase spending proportionately.

Analysts are also seeing inventory build-up across the sector. “As of now, we think we are anticipating that there could be 30-40 days of incremental inventory or incremental stock that could be lying with these players,” said Rahul Guha, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

Inventory turnover days measure the average number of days it takes a company to convert its stock into sales. Guha said that inventory turnover days have moved to somewhere around 170-180 days from the 140-150 days which is the usual industry standard.

Retailers are now pinning hopes on the upcoming wedding season, expected to peak in the third quarter.

“We anticipate a gradual normalization as opposed to an instant bounce back,” Alukkas said.

About the Authors

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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