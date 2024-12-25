Gold is booming. So is the dirty business of digging it up

Thousands of miles from the souks of Dubai, the gold rush is shaking up rural economies. Malian gold mines are sucking in workers from across the Sahel and, increasingly, northern Nigeria. In South Africa one industrial miner recorded 241% more incidents of illegal mining on its sites in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period the previous year. Some 10m people in sub-Saharan Africa work directly in ASM, several times more than two decades ago. Gavin Hilson, an expert on ASM based at the University of Surrey, argues that it is a lifeline for those in poverty. “A mine is often the only place in Africa where you will find someone with a master’s degree from Europe and an illiterate farmer." He adds: “They all know the market price for gold. And even if you get 50% of that, you can pay school fees."