Gold jewellers brace for Q3 after growth cools in Q2

Gold retailers reported strong but moderating growth in the September quarter, as the festive season extended into the December quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27).
“The festive and wedding season this time around is a bit delayed compared to the base quarter, which has led to growth moderation,” said Deep Shah, analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities.
“Additionally, our channel checks suggest that amid the falling gold prices, consumers are awaiting stability in gold prices, which has also impacted the footfalls,” Shah said.