Gold jewellers brace for Q3 after growth cools in Q2

Neethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read11 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
Titan will be affected by a high base in the coming quarters, too, according to Nomura.
Summary
Jewellers are counting on an extended festive and wedding season in the December quarter, while a favourable product mix could help support margins.

Gold retailers reported strong but moderating growth in the September quarter, as the festive season extended into the December quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27).

“The festive and wedding season this time around is a bit delayed compared to the base quarter, which has led to growth moderation,” said Deep Shah, analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities.

“Additionally, our channel checks suggest that amid the falling gold prices, consumers are awaiting stability in gold prices, which has also impacted the footfalls,” Shah said.

Q2 results

The largest listed player, Titan Co Ltd, reported a 25% year-on-year growth in its revenue for Q2 FY27, driven by performances across its jewellery, watches and eyewear segments, according to its quarterly update.

Also Read | Gold retailers navigate a tough first quarter on duty hikes, adhik maas

This contrasts with the three quarters of 40%+ growth. The company reported 21.9% on-year revenue growth in Q2 FY26.

Titan will be affected by a high base in the coming quarters, too, according to Nomura. “In addition, the benefits of high gold prices could fade if gold prices remain at these levels, indicating that revenue growth may see optical moderation on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Q3 onwards,” analysts at Nomura said in a 7 October report.

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd reported a revenue growth in excess of 26% when compared to the year-ago quarter, the company said in the quarterly report. In comparison, in Q2 FY26 (July-September 2025), Kalyan Jewellers reported a 30% on-year increase in consolidated revenue. The company had strong revenue growth last year, the highest at 66% on-year in Q4 FY26.

Gold price volatility is also prompting customers to make purchase decisions after much consideration. Gold prices have dropped about 10% in the last six months, but are still trading above 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 24-karat gold.

Senco Gold Ltd said the company is showing strong resilience despite price volatility. “Q2 revenue growth accelerated to 29% on-year at the retail level, supported by 19% growth from existing stores (SSSG growth),” the company said.

“We also achieved the highest-ever top line of 5,000 crore in the first half of FY27 and a coveted landmark of 10,000 crore sales on a trailing-12-month basis,” Senco said in its quarterly update.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd reported a 22.4% on-year growth in revenue, while PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 28% growth rate.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Q3 strategy

The product mix will be important in determining the margin trajectory. “Coins demand tapered (off a high base), resulting in a high single-digit decline on-year,” Titan said. PN Gadgil reported that the share of gold coin and bar sales in retail revenue normalized to ~15.8%, compared with ~23.3% in the year-ago quarter.

“The continued moderation in the lower-margin gold coin business, coupled with the increasing contribution from retail and studded jewellery, is driving a sustained improvement in the overall quality and profitability of the revenue mix,” PN Gadgil said in its quarterly update.

Margins will be linked to how companies can distribute their portfolios. Titan’s studded jewellery grew strongly in the early 30s on-year, compared with a 27% on-year growth rate in Q1 FY27. “Whichever company is going to see an improvement in the product mix might see a much lesser degree of impact on the margins,” said Utkarsh Nopany, research analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

He added that he doesn't expect margins to return to the levels they were at two to three years ago, as gold prices remain high.

Festive boost

Companies are pinning hopes on the third quarter to drive growth, as it is a mix of the festive and wedding season. “Q3 FY27 is expected to witness strong seasonal demand, supported by underlying affinity for gold fuelled by wedding demand (~13.5 million weddings in 2026), which is mostly price inelastic and providing a structural demand backdrop from wedding-led jewellery consumption,” Senco said.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

The festive calendar is also keeping the jewellers' hopes up. The coming months have Dhanteras, Diwali, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja and Christmas, which could drive sales. “We are upbeat about the upcoming festive and wedding season and are fully ready with fresh collections, campaigns and new showroom launches,” Kalyan Jewellers said.

Experts expect the sector to continue to have a price-led growth. “The industry is currently witnessing a divergence between value growth and volume growth,” said Himank Sharma, director at Crisil Ratings. “That said, once gold prices stabilize and affordability concerns ease, volumes should gradually recover, supported by India's strong cultural affinity for gold, ongoing store expansion by organized retailers and continued formalization of the sector,” he said.

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.