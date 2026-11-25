A sharp correction in gold prices is drawing wedding shoppers back to jewellery stores, reviving demand for traditional jewellery and fresh purchases.
While some customers are waiting for further price declines before buying, retailers are hopeful that the third quarter will bring a strong recovery to the segment.
Gold prices dropped sharply to 14-month lows, falling nearly 9.5%-10% over the past week before rebounding on Monday. Gold traded at ₹12,616.90 for 1 gram of 24K purity on Tuesday, down from as high as ₹14,450.6 on 5 November.