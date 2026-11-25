A sharp correction in gold prices is drawing wedding shoppers back to jewellery stores, reviving demand for traditional jewellery and fresh purchases.
A sharp correction in gold prices is drawing wedding shoppers back to jewellery stores, reviving demand for traditional jewellery and fresh purchases.
While some customers are waiting for further price declines before buying, retailers are hopeful that the third quarter will bring a strong recovery to the segment.
While some customers are waiting for further price declines before buying, retailers are hopeful that the third quarter will bring a strong recovery to the segment.
Gold prices dropped sharply to 14-month lows, falling nearly 9.5%-10% over the past week before rebounding on Monday. Gold traded at ₹12,616.90 for 1 gram of 24K purity on Tuesday, down from as high as ₹14,450.6 on 5 November.
This comes after a lull caused by high prices. India's gold jewellery demand by volume fell 20% year-on-year in the July-September quarter, even as the value of jewellery demand increased 16%, according to the World Gold Council. The trend is now changing as customers rush to make the most of the fall in prices.
“The first 40 days of 3Q have been strong, and softer gold prices should support buyer growth in the wedding season,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a 16 November report.
Fresh buying
The price drop is drawing more customers to stores. “Sales have increased by 40-50% following the recent price correction in the last week alone,” said Amit Modak, chief executive officer, Reva Diamonds by PNGS. The increase comes after several months in which high gold prices had weighed on purchases.
The shift is also changing how customers pay for jewellery. Old-gold exchanges, which had accounted for 70-80% of transactions across the industry, have fallen to around 40% over the past week, Modak said. More customers are now making fresh purchases rather than exchanging existing jewellery.
The trend reflects a broader change in consumer behaviour. “One of the key reasons is that, with gold prices now lower, consumers are increasingly prioritising the purchase of entirely new jewellery rather than exchanging their existing pieces,” said Mahendra Luniya, founder of Vighnahrta Gold Ltd, a digital gold brand.
“Between May and September, when gold prices were significantly higher, fresh jewellery purchases had largely slowed down, prompting more customers to opt for exchanging or remodelling their old jewellery,” he said.
Wedding season
Retailers are especially pleased with the turn of events, as it comes just as the peak wedding season begins. “The recent correction in gold prices has come at an opportune time, just as the wedding season gathers pace. Since the beginning of this quarter, we have witnessed a healthy uptick in showroom footfalls, enquiries and sales across our markets,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers.
India is expected to witness 5.2 million marriages in the upcoming wedding season, from 21 November to 15 December, an average of more than 200,000 weddings every day, generating an estimated ₹7.5 trillion in business, according to traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Jewellery and precious metals are expected to be the biggest contributors, with sales estimated at ₹1.2 trillion during the season.
“While several customers are making the most of softer prices to buy heavier pieces for weddings and long-planned occasions, others are opting for staggered purchases, with gold rate protection giving them the assurance to lock in today’s rates,” Kalyanaraman said.
Regional players are also seeing an uptick in demand, especially for gold jewellery. “There was a rush of customers last week because of the price drop,” said Kumar Jain of Mumbai Jewellers Association.
The industry had already received support from a strong festive season, with Dhanteras and Diwali falling in November. The total gold business across India on Dhanteras was estimated at approximately ₹60,000 crore, according to an assessment by the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council. “Compared to last year, the business is expected to register a growth of around 15–20% in value terms,” said Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the Council.
Some customers are still hoping gold prices will fall further. Vighnaharta Gold’s Luniya said enquiries have significantly increased, but some customers are waiting for prices to come down further. Current demand is mostly driven by wedding-related purchases in the coming months.
Inventory pressure
The correction is also forcing jewellers to reassess inventory and procurement. Many retailers entered the recent price decline with inventory purchased at higher prices, exposing them to losses as gold rates fell. Only around 10% of the industry hedges its gold exposure, Modak estimated.
Retailers will need to replenish stock as sales pick up, he said. Existing surplus inventory accumulated during the Diwali season has so far helped meet demand, but procurement by retailers is expected to increase over the next fortnight.
“Going forward, the sector's performance will hinge on the trajectory of gold prices, any changes in import duties or regulations, and shifts in consumer sentiment,” analysts at Crisil said in a 5 November report.