Runaway gold prices nudge buyers to studded jewellery
Summary
Sales data from Kalyan Jewellers, PN Gadgil and Senco Gold indicates a shift towards lighter and more affordable precious stone jewellery, in an industry long dominated by traditional gold.
A sharp rally in gold pushed many price-conscious Indians to choose studded jewellery instead of plain gold jewellery in the March quarter, sales data of leading retailers showed.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story