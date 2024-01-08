Golden Globe Awards: From Oppenheimer to Barbie, here is the list of who won and who lost
Golden Globe awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, top trending movies of 2023 including Oppenheimer and Barbie were showered with accolades.
Golden Globes Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, top trending movies of 2023 including Oppenheimer and Barbie were showered with a number of accolades. Television series such as Succession, The Bear and many more also received recognition.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message