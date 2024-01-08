Golden Globes Awards were held in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, top trending movies of 2023 including Oppenheimer and Barbie were showered with a number of accolades. Television series such as Succession, The Bear and many more also received recognition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of winners from the Golden Globe Awards held on January 7 in Beverly Hills, California:

1.'Oppenheimer,' received five honouree titles, including the Best Movie Drama award. Stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were honoured with acting awards for the movie which is about the making of the atomic bomb. Best performance by a male actor was awarded to Cillian Murphy. Christopher Nolan was honoured with the best director Golden Globes award for the first time.

2.Lily Gladstone was awarded the best performance by a female actor in a Motion Picture for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ On receiving the award Lily Gladstone said, “This is an historic win." She added, "It doesn't belong to just me. I am holding it right now with all my beautiful sisters," reported Reuters.

3.‘Poor Things’ won best movie under the musical/ comedy category. It stars Emma Stone as a deceased woman revived by scientists. Best performance by a female Actor under musical/comedy category was awarded to Emma Stone.

4.The best performance by a male actor in musical/comedy was awarded to Paul Giamatti for "The Holdovers" which is a comedy set at a boy's boarding school. Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph also received an award for the movie.

5.Succession television series was named best drama and led all taking in 4 awards. Best performance by a female actor was awarded to Sarah Snook. Kieran Culkin was honoured with the lead acting award. Kieran Culkin joked to competitor Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us and said, “Suck it, Pedro!" Matthew Macfadyen received the award for best actor in a supporting role.

6.Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won Best TV comedy and Acting awards for 'The Bear'. The television series is about the struggles of owning a restaurant.

7.Beef series was awarded with best television limited series title. The storyline of the series revolves around road rage.

8.The cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award was handed over to Barbie. 'Barbie' led the night with nine nominations. The movie topped the 2023 box office charts which is about female empowerment. Best Original Song was given to Barbie's Finneas O’Connell for ‘What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish,’ Finneas O’Connell, Barbie

9.The Best Motion Picture award under the animated category was handed over to ‘The Boy and the Heron.’

10.Best Motion Picture in non-English Language as well as Best Screenplay award was given to Anatomy of a Fall.

Armageddon star Ricky Gervais was honored with the best performance in stand-up comedy on television award.

The television series The Crown's actress Elizabeth Debicki was awarded with Best Performance by a Female Actor accolade.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

