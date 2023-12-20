Good news for homebuyers! Relief for nearly 2.5 lakhs as UP eases steps to register stuck flats in Noida, Greater Noida
Approval of the 'zero period' by the UP govt is a game-changer for the real estate sector
In a move that could bring relief to lakhs of homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath-led govt on Tuesday approved the implementation of recommendations from the Amitabh Kant Committee report on real estate projects. Two major points of the committee’s recommendations that were considered are - homebuyers must get possession and registry immediately.