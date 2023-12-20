In a move that could bring relief to lakhs of homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath-led govt on Tuesday approved the implementation of recommendations from the Amitabh Kant Committee report on real estate projects . Two major points of the committee’s recommendations that were considered are - homebuyers must get possession and registry immediately.

"The cabinet has approved the implementation of the recommendations of a central committee headed by Ex CEO of Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant," UP cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said during a press briefing in Lucknow, PTI reported.

"For this, two main points were considered that buyers interest was taken into account. Those who have bought homes should get its possession and registry immediately," he said, as quoted by PTI

However, these approvals do not apply to commercial, sports, or entertainment projects but to all others, the minister further added.

Proposals approved by the UP govt

-Immediate registry and sub-lease deed rights to homebuyers.

-Benefits of 'zero period' to developers in terms of penalties for a delay during COVID-19 from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022.

Relief for homebuyers in UP

The decision will likely help a large section of home buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna expressway areas, where industry experts put the number of stalled and unfinished housing projects between 2.4 to .5 lakhs

Real estate experts welcome the move

"The UP Government's commendable decision to waive interest on the zero period for real estate projects is a significant boon for 2.40 lakh NCR home buyers. This move not only facilitates home registrations for flat owners but also sends a positive signal to the real estate sector. This decision will create a conducive environment for the advancement of the NCR real estate landscape. We are hopeful of many such real estate sector-friendly decisions by the government," said G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO

“UP government's approval for the 'zero period' is a game-changer for the real estate sector, offering a lifeline to nearly 2.5 lakh homebuyers. Project delays have plagued the industry, hindering progress. The government's nod to the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee reflects a proactive approach. The move aligns with the sector's revival, reinforcing the positive impact of regulatory measures like RERA. With the 'zero period,' stalled projects receive a fresh impetus, fostering confidence among homebuyers and developers alike. This decision heralds a new era of momentum and growth in the Uttar Pradesh real estate landscape," said Sunil Sisodiya, Founder, of Geetanjali Homestate.

