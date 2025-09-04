Thanks to the GST boost, TVs may steal the spotlight from smartphones this festive season
Summary
Industry stakeholders expect a boost to the entire electronics and appliances market this festive season, thanks to GST tax slab rationalization.
NEW DELHI : Large screens may draw eyeballs away from their pocket-sized rivals this festive season—all thanks to a timely goods and services tax (GST) break.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story