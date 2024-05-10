Google case verdict may set direction for tech businesses
The verdict on Google's competition case in India may set the direction for app marketplaces and Big Tech business models in the country, lawyers said. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is hearing Google's appeal against Competition Commission of India's (CCI) $113 million penalty imposed in 2022. The verdict may also have an impact on Google's Play Store fees.