Gopal Vittal appointed GSMA chairman

New Delhi: The GSMA, which represents global telecom operators and handset companies, on Monday appointed Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel, as its new chairman, until 2026 end.

Vittal, currently the acting chair of the GSMA board, will oversee the strategic direction of GSMA. Vittal becomes the second Indian after Sunil Bharti Mittal to be elected as the chairman of the GSMA Board.

GSMA comprises 1,000 global telecom, handset, device, internet and software companies, equipment providers, as well as organizations in related industries.

The appointment also highlights the significant influence Airtel has in the global telecom industry, with both Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal having held key positions on the GSMA Board for years, Airtel said in a release.

“The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built,” Vittal said, adding that the GSMA is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that impacts positive change for all.

“I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the Board to continue this important work,” Vittal said.

Notably, Vittal has served on the GSMA Board in different capacities for over a decade including as deputy chair for the last three years. Recently, he was also appointed the acting chair of the GSMA board.

Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA said, "His (Vittal’s) knowledge and experience makes him very well positioned to lead the Board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenues streams."