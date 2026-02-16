India cracks down on professional blood donor rackets with tougher new rules
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 16 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The new rules to set up blood centres restrict eligibility to registered voluntary and charitable organizations, barring family societies and trusts, and mandate social accountability evaluation. Professional donors who donate blood for money increase the risk of spreading infections.
New Delhi: The government has framed stringent new regulations and raised the entry barrier for setting up new blood banks and centres to curb the culture of replacement donation and ‘professional donors’ who increase the risk of transfusion infections.
