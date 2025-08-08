Government e Marketplace records ₹5.4 trillion in gross merchandise value in FY25

New Delhi: The Government e Marketplace (GeM) marked its ninth Foundation Day this month with a record ₹5.4 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in FY25, cementing its position as India’s flagship public procurement platform, the commerce ministry said on Friday. GeM crossed ₹4 trillion in GMV in FY24.

Since its launch, GeM has onboarded 150,000 women-led enterprises along with startups, self-help groups (SHGs), artisans and micro and small enterprises (MSEs), the ministry said.

Started in 2016 to drive transparent, efficient and inclusive procurement, GeM has become a digital bridge linking women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, self-help groups and persons with disabilities with government buyers across the country.

GeM has introduced technology-driven processes for faster, more cost-effective transactions, expanded into new service verticals such as insurance, manpower and mine development & operations, and provided training and onboarding support to state governments, public sector undertakings and local bodies, it added.

“These reforms demonstrate our intent to make GeM even more inclusive and accessible,” said Mihir Kumar, chief executive officer of GeM. “Our focus remains on ensuring every enterprise, from tribal artisans to tech-driven startups, can easily access public procurement opportunities."

GeM offers sellers direct access to all government departments, creating a single platform for marketing and bidding with minimal effort.

Dynamic pricing Sellers benefit from dynamic pricing linked to market conditions, freedom from rigid product specifications, and assured, time-bound payments, with interest provisions for delays, alongside a dashboard to track sales, supplies and receivables.

For buyers, GeM ensures transparency by eliminating the human interface in procurement, while offering an intuitive dashboard to search, compare and purchase goods and services, monitor deliveries, and track payments.