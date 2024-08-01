Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at ₹97,975.72

The government has increased jet fuel (ATF) Price by ₹3,006.71/kl In Delhi To ₹97,975.72/kl.

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

The revised prices can be checked from IndianOil website.

Also Read | Oil Rises After US Holiday Boosts Demand for Gasoline, Jet Fuel

After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost ₹97,975.72/kl in Delhi, ₹1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, ₹91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and ₹1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai.

The aviation fuel prices for domestics airlines on international run will now cost $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai.

Also Read | Commercial LPG, jet fuel prices cut ahead of polls