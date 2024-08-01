Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at ₹97,975.72

The government has increased jet fuel (ATF) Price by ₹3,006.71/kl In Delhi To ₹97,975.72/kl.
The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.
The revised prices can be checked from IndianOil website.
After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost ₹97,975.72/kl in Delhi, ₹1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, ₹91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and ₹1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai.
The aviation fuel prices for domestics airlines on international run will now cost $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai.
