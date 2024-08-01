Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at ₹97,975.72

The jet fuel price has been hike by 3,006.71 in Delhi.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Aug 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Prices of jet fuel or ATF revised.

The government has increased jet fuel (ATF) Price by 3,006.71/kl In Delhi To 97,975.72/kl.

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

The revised prices can be checked from IndianOil website.

 

After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost 97,975.72/kl in Delhi, 1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, 91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and 1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai.

 

The aviation fuel prices for domestics airlines on international run will now cost $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai.

 

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 07:54 AM IST
