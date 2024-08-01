Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at ₹97,975.72

The jet fuel price has been hike by ₹ 3,006.71 in Delhi.

The government has increased jet fuel (ATF) Price by ₹3,006.71/kl In Delhi To ₹97,975.72/kl. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

The revised prices can be checked from IndianOil website.

After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost ₹97,975.72/kl in Delhi, ₹1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, ₹91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and ₹1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai.

