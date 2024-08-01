Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at 97,975.72

Government hikes jet fuel price in Delhi at ₹97,975.72

Riya R Alex

The jet fuel price has been hike by 3,006.71 in Delhi.

Prices of jet fuel or ATF revised.

The government has increased jet fuel (ATF) Price by 3,006.71/kl In Delhi To 97,975.72/kl.

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The revised prices can be checked from IndianOil website.

After the latest revision jet fuel prices for domestic airlines will cost 97,975.72/kl in Delhi, 1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, 91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and 1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai.

The aviation fuel prices for domestics airlines on international run will now cost $ 891.80/kl in Delhi, $ 930.50/kl in Kolkata, $ 891.06/kl in Mumbai and $ 886.64/kl in Chennai.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.