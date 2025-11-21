Govt moves to rein in online advertisements of high-risk medicines
Currently, drug licences do not explicitly ban advertising. The draft proposes making prohibition of advertisements for high-risk Schedule G, H, H1, and X drugs a mandatory condition of all drug licences, according to an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
NEW DELHI : The government is planning a sweeping overhaul of drug-advertising rules to curb self-medication, unsafe sales and rising antimicrobial resistance, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. The rules come at a time when advertisements of potent antibiotics, psychotropic drugs, hormonal therapies, and unapproved imports increasingly surface on online platforms.