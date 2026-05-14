Govt mulls standardized fees for doctors, basic medical procedures

He said the call for healthcare quality standards is, however, essential. “Standardization in medical care is absolutely necessary, but capping charges will not work in the long term. Many corporate hospitals are now owned by foreign equity; they are running businesses, not charities," Dr. Bhanushali asserted. “In major cities, the cost of living and maintaining a practice is incredibly high. Instead of imposing these limits on the private sector, the government should focus on strengthening its own public health infrastructure and existing schemes.” A majority of doctors are already doing consultations for free for those who cannot afford it, he added.