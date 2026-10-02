Government procurement from MSEs hits ₹48,635 crore in H1 FY27, H2 seen stronger

NEW DELHI: Small businesses are taking a larger share of the central government’s procurement, with purchases from the segment reaching ₹48,635 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2027 (FY27)—53% of total reported procurement—as the government’s spending gathers pace and external disruptions make domestic suppliers more important.
The figure is already more than double the 25% procurement target mandated for micro and small enterprises (MSEs), according to data on the government’s MSME Sambandh portal. The mandate applies specifically to MSEs, and does not include medium enterprises.