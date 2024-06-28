Government seeks details of nodal officers to check marketing practices of pharma firms, compliance with UCPMP norms

New Delhi: Looking to tighten the processes around curbing the excesses pharma companies indulge in to promote their drugs and other products, the Indian government has asked the country's pharma associations to seek the details of nodal officers from pharma companies who will deal with matters related to the enforcement of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices.

The ethics officer, nominated by the pharma companies themselves, will also be tasked with monitoring the company's marketing practices, the government said in a recent communication to the pharma associations.

“We had a meeting with the department of pharmaceuticals today itself to streamline the things in a fast-track mode… A committee has been formed to fast track these things,” said a senior official from the Indian Drugs Manufacturing Association (IDMA).

The move by the government comes after several pharma companies were recently found to be offering freebies like luxury holiday packages, travel and monetary benefits, among others, to doctors to promote their medicines, which is considered unethical as it compromises patients' health.

Also Read: Government to audit pharma companies in July to review compliance with GMP norms For instance, the makers of Dolo 650, Micro Labs were found to be offering freebies worth ₹1,000 crore to doctors to promote the anti-fever drug during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an I-T department probe in 2022.

On 20 June, the government's department of pharmaceuticals had held a meeting with the pharma associations regarding the implementation of UCPMP, where it had sought details like the name of the nodal officer, the company’s name and address, mobile number and email of the concerned person by 2 July.

“Every pharma association has been asked to develop a portal on UCPMP but everybody should be on the same page. The portal will have the names of our members, companies' record note, etc.,” the IDMA official said. “The associations have already circulated the information to the member companies to seek the details of the nodal officer from each company”.

What’s the plan? The government plans to keep a close eye on the marketing practices of pharma companies operating in the country through the nominated ethics officer, who can be contacted by the government when required. It also aims to ensure the smooth implementation of its ethical marketing norms through this move.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of the department of pharmaceutical remained unanswered till press time.

Also Read: Pharma department seeks report on drug misuse, eyes NDPS Act inclusion According to government data, India is home to around 3,000 drug making companies and 10,500 manufacturing units. Further, the country's pharmaceutical market is projected to reach a valuation of $130 billion by 2030.

The government has also instructed the associations to set up a dedicated portal for UCPMP violations and complaints on their websites, which is to be fully operational by 4 July.

What does the UCPMP say? The UCPMP was announced in March 2024, with an objective to bring transparency in the marketing practices of pharmaceutical companies and ensure ethical conduct by them with strict compliance to laid-out norms.

The ethical marketing code restricts pharma companies, or any of its agents, distributors, wholesalers, or retailers from offering freebies—such as gifts, travel, hospitality and/ or monetary benefits—to healthcare professionals or their family members, for prescribing any particular medicine.

Also Read: Centre asks states to tackle over-the-counter sale of prescription drugs The code further indicates that free samples of drugs should not be supplied to any person who is not qualified to prescribe them.