Government to set up bureau of port security soon: Sarbananda Sonowal1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Sonowal pointed out the vast investment potential of over ₹10 trillion in India's maritime sector, correlating it with job opportunities for more than 15 lakh individuals
New Delhi: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday said that the government intends to set up a dedicated Bureau of Port Security to bolster security across India's ports.
