Government weighs ₹40,000-crore plan to modernise textile clusters over five years

New Delhi: The government is weighing a ₹40,000-crore plan to modernise India’s traditional textile and garment clusters over five years, aiming to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgrades, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

The proposed Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme is part of a broader push to boost textile and garment manufacturing and exports, and capitalise on key free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by India in recent years, including those with the UK and the European Union (EU).

The textile ministry’s proposal has been examined by the expenditure finance committee, an interministerial body under the expenditure secretary that vets major spending proposals. It is likely to be placed before the cabinet for approval soon, the people, who didn't want to be named, said.

The $179-billion textile and garment sector is the country’s second-largest employer after agriculture. It accounts for 11% of India’s gross value added in manufacturing and more than 8% of its goods exports, making it a significant source of growth and job creation.

Announced in the Union budget for 2026-27, the TEEM scheme is envisaged as a demand-driven, cluster-led initiative focused on traditional weaving, processing and garment manufacturing.

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The government has yet to finalise the list of clusters to be upgraded, but potential candidates include Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Bhiwandi, Ludhiana and Kanchipuram, one of the people cited above said.

The proposal would complement other textile-sector initiatives announced in the budget, including a major skilling drive, a scheme to promote self-reliance in natural fibres, a national handloom and handicraft programme, and the upgrading of textile parks. Mint reported this month that the government is planning a ₹25,000-crore skilling drive under the flagship Samarth 2.0 scheme over the next five years.

TEEM scheme Under the proposed TEEM scheme, traditional clusters are likely to receive capital support for machinery, technology upgrades and common testing and certification centres.

The scheme could significantly improve productivity and boost exports if it is designed and targeted well, experts said.

Any such initiative should also focus on worker welfare, said Raja Shanmugam, a knitwear exporter and former president of the Tiruppur exporters’ association.

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“It can facilitate housing, education and medical facilities at the clusters, especially for migrant workers. Funds can also be used to create common effluent treatment plants for pollution control and common research and development (R&D) centres at these clusters to ensure designs and other innovations in the sector keep pace with buyers’ requirements, especially in advanced economies,” Shanmugam said.

Capitalising on FTAs European Union (EU) buyers have started placing advance garment orders with Tiruppur firms for delivery after the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) comes into operation, likely in early 2027, Shanmugam said. Some European buyers are looking to replace existing suppliers in countries such as Turkey, Portugal and Greece with Indian firms, he said.

Teams from countries including Germany have visited Tiruppur, India’s largest garment cluster, to firm up deals and familiarise Indian suppliers with their specific requirements and designs, Shanmugam said.

“Tiruppur units already have good ties with European buyers. But the duty disadvantage was holding back some orders. That is set to change,” he said, expecting a surge in contracts closer to the FTA’s implementation.

The EU and the UK are key markets for Indian textile and garment manufacturers, alongside the US. India’s FTA with the UK came into effect in July this year.

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The FTAs with the UK and the EU are expected to provide duty-free access for textiles and apparel. The EU currently levies duties of up to 12% on Indian textile and garment exports, depending on the product, while Bangladesh, a key competitor, enjoys duty-free access because of its status as a least developed country, senior industry executives said. This puts Indian exporters at a disadvantage, which is expected to ease once the India-EU FTA comes into force. The UK also imposed similar duties before its FTA with India took effect.

India aims to more than double its textile and garment exports to $100 billion by 2030 by making better use of its FTAs.