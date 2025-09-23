Govt adds 49 drug inspectors. 181 posts still remain vacant.
Summary
- Despite new hires, more than a third of sanctioned drug inspector posts remain unfilled, raising concerns over oversight of India’s vast pharmaceutical sector.
Six months after a government report showed an alarming shortage of drug inspectors in the country, the Union health ministry has appointed 49 candidates to the role.
