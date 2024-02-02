Govt aims to construct 13,000km highways in FY24

New Delhi: The government aims to build 13,000 kilometres (km) of national highways (NH) by the end of March, meaning it would be able to meet about 94% of its target for FY24, a senior government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had initially targeted to construct 13,814 km of roads in FY24.

In FY23, the government had constructed 10,331 km of highways, against the initial target of 12,500 km.

The ministry is also confident of awarding highway projects worth ₹10,000 crore by March end, MoRTH secretary Anurag Jain told Mint.

Further, Jain expressed confidence of converting all one-lane roads into two lane NHs by 2028, given that the length of less than 2-lane NH decreased from 30% in 2014 to 10% in 2023.

Single-lane road refers to a road that allows two-way travel but is not wide enough, in most places, to allow vehicles to pass one another. This kind of road is common in rural areas of the country.

In the interim budget that was announced on Thursday, the government has set aside ₹2.78 trillion for the MoRTH for FY25, higher than the budget estimate of ₹2.7 trillion in FY24. When compared to the revised estimate of ₹2.76 trillion, the allocation is hike of a mere 0.5%. The government has kept its focus on rapid infrastructure growth in the next financial year with a plan to give another increase in capital expenditure allocations for MoRTH. The move will further speed up road construction and completing work on portions awarded under Bharatamala I projects.

India has about 66.71 lakh km of road network, which is the second largest in the world. The length of the NHs is 1,46,145 km, while state highways are spread in 1,79,535 km and 63,45,403 km are other roads, such as district roads, single lane roads, etc.

National highways play an important role in the country's economic and social development by enabling efficient movement of freight and passengers and improving access to markets.

The NH network increased by 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km in the year 2023, government data showed. The length of 4 lanes and above NH increased by 2.5 times from 18,387 km in 2014 to 46,179 km in November 2023, the secretary said.

Highway construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km.

The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdown helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day.

In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day.

For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways—or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km per day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year.

