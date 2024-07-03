Govt alerts states as Zika cases rise, focus on pregnant women

New Delhi: The Union health and family welfare ministry (MoHFW) has asked state governments to monitor the increasing cases of the Zika virus, especially among pregnant women who test positive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the ministry issued an advisory, emphasizing the need for constant vigilance over the situation, following reports of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra.

"As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the fetus of the affected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring," Dr. Atul Goel, director general health services (DGHS), MoHFW, said in a statement.

"States are urged to instruct the health facilities in affected areas or those catering cases from affected areas to screen pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor growth of the fetus for expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika, and act as per central government guidelines," he added.

The ministry asked states to ask health facilities and hospitals to appoint a nodal officer to monitor and ensure premises remain Aedes mosquito-free It also said that states must strengthen entomological surveillance and intensify vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions, and health facilities.

States must promote awareness through precautionary IEC (information, education and communication) messages on social media, and other platforms, to alleviate concerns of citizens, as Zika is like any other viral infection, with most cases being asymptomatic and mild, it added.

The Zika virus is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which mostly bite during the day. Symptoms include rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache, lasting 2–7 days.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, and may also result in preterm birth and miscarriage. The infection is associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy, and myelitis in adults and children.

However, the health ministry said no cases of Zika-associated microcephaly have been reported in India since 2016. To ensure timely detection and control of any potential outbreak, state authorities have been advised to be vigilant, prepared, and ensure the availability of appropriate logistics at all levels.

States were also urged to immediately report any detected cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).

Zika testing is available at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, and selected virus research and diagnostic laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While the DGHS had issued an advisory on 26 April to forewarn states about Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya, which are transmitted by the same vector mosquito, the director of NCVBDC had issued two advisories in February and April.

In 2016, India reported its first Zika case in Gujarat. Since then, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka have reported cases. In 2024 (as of 2 July), Maharashtra reported eight cases—six cases in Pune, and one each from Kolhapur and Sangamner.

