Govt allows sugar mills to use existing stocks of B heavy molasses for ethanol production
The directive comes at a crucial time as it aligns with the end of the sugarcane crushing season and supports India's ambitious ethanol-blending targets
The food ministry has allowed sugar mills to convert their existing stocks of 670,000 tonnes of B-heavy molasses into ethanol, according to a senior official from the food ministry. The petroleum ministry has been asked to instruct oil retailers to lift ethanol to be used in the next cycle, the official added.