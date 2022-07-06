Govt, authorities can’t interfere with service charge: Restaurant association

The Central Consumer Protection Authority on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from adding service charge “automatically or by default” to the food bill
NEW DELHI: The National Restaurant Association of India on Wednesday reiterated that levying a service charge is not illegal and is a matter of restaurant policy, and as such neither the government nor any authority can interfere with the decision.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from adding service charge “automatically or by default" to the food bill. It added that no hotel or restaurant “shall force a consumer to pay service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that service charge is voluntary, optional and at consumer’s discretion".
“Through these repeated guidelines, there is an attempt to start a campaign against this restaurant industry practice without any legal basis. It is also relevant to state that extra charges are being levied by many other industries, including some government agencies. However, the guidelines are issued only for the restaurant industry," the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.
It said service charge was a part of the owner’s discretion and constitutes one of the components of the total price of the product and that neither the government nor any authority can interfere with the decision of the business owner in this regard. It is a universally accepted trade practice.
NRAI said a customer was made aware of pricing and its components before placing of an order and once the order is placed after being made aware of the terms and conditions there comes into existence a binding contract. It said that no authority could interfere with binding nature of a valid contract until and unless it is shown and proved to be unconscionable or against any unfair trade practice.
The legality, it said, reasonableness or justification of levying service charge has been considered by the Supreme Court, high courts, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, erstwhile Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission and by the Income Tax Authorities (ITAT). The levy of service charge has been upheld in various judicial pronouncements.
A majority of the organised restaurants across the country have been charging 10% service charge so far on food and beverages served on their premises. Last month, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said restaurants and hotels can raise prices but cannot levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent.