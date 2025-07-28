Govt asks auto industry for data to figure out poor response to vehicle scrapping
The Indian government is investigating the low demand for vehicle-scrapping facilities amidst rising pollution concerns. With operational challenges and inadequate incentives, the push for scrapping as a means to promote cleaner vehicles seems to be faltering.
New Delhi: The ministry of road transport and highways has sought data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) to understand why the country's vehicle-scrapping facilities are not getting adequate footfalls, according to two people aware of the development.