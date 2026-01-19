Govt increases Central Silk Board approval limit to ₹1 crore to speed up projects, support exports
Summary
This change is expected to improve implementation efficiency in the silk sector, which employs 9.76 million people across India.
New Delhi: The government has increased the Central Silk Board’s financial approval limit to help cut delays in clearing projects and improve implementation of schemes in the sector, with officials and industry executives expecting the move to support exports.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story