Govt lens on misuse of antibiotics, DCGI seeks report within 2 weeks

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi on Friday directed state authorities to monitor the supply of unapproved antibiotic combinations in the market. He also sought a detailed report of licenced antibiotics available for sale within two weeks.

This comes in the backdrop of excessive and irrational use of antibiotics in India which fail to work in patients when they are routinely exposed to these drugs. The Centre is working on a proposal to regulate the usage of antibiotics under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940.

Antibiotic resistance is recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global public health threats. A paper published in medical journal PudMed estimates that around two million deaths are set to occur in India due to antibiotic resistance by 2050.

Most recently, during covid-19 pandemic, there was widespread and irrational use of antibiotics in India.

The Union government has been discussing this matter for a year, following which the issue was taken up by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) which met in January this year. It recommended the creation of a sub-committee to examine the proposal in detail and devise strategies for new antibiotics and regulate the excessive and irrational use of these drugs in India.

One of the recommendations was to take steps that inappropriate combinations being sold currently in the market should be banned immediately and these drugs do not find their way in the market.

“You (State Licensing Authority) are requested to provide the list of antibiotic combinations licensed by you for manufacturing and marketing till date within two weeks. Request SLA to monitor the availability of unapproved antibiotic combinations if any, moving in the market under your jurisdiction and intimate Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on priority,” said Raghuvanshi to state drugs controllers in communication reviewed by Mint.

The sub-committee at CDSCO will review fixed drugs combinations of antibiotics every six months.